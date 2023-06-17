The Witcher cast tells Henry Cavill: ‘We love you and we’ll miss you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Witcher cast tells Henry Cavill: ‘We love you and we’ll miss you’

By Press Association
Actor Henry Cavill in The Witcher. (Jay Maidment/Netfli)
Actor Henry Cavill in The Witcher. (Jay Maidment/Netfli)

Henry Cavill has been told by the cast of The Witcher that they will “miss” him as he bows out of the hit fantasy Netflix series.

The 40-year-old British actor, also known for his roles as Superman in the 2013 Man Of Steel film, is set to be replaced as travelling monster hunter Geralt of Rivia by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season.

Speaking at Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Joey Batey (Jaskier) said: “We of course cannot ignore that this is your last season with us, Henry.

“From us, from everyone here apparently, we want to thank you so, so much for your incredible contribution to The Witcher across three seasons. We are (going to) miss you and we love you.”

Cavill was also on stage alongside other stars of the show – based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series – including Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra).

He said: “I’m (going to) talk about what it was like filming my final season and I actually just want to talk about my co stars here because once again, it was such a pleasure and an honour to be working with you guys.

“You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being over simplified and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care and effort and believe me working with you guys was the biggest pleasure.

“So just want to say I’m (going to) miss you. I’m (going to) miss you very much.”
Cavill previously revealed to The Graham Norton Show that he was very keen on being “loyal to the source material” when he is on set.

World premiere of The Witcher: Season 2
Freya Allan, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra. (Ian West/PA)

He was also set to return to the character of Superman after it was revealed in a post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film Black Adam last year.

However, Cavill announced in December he will not be returning as Superman.
He said at the time it “isn’t the easiest” but that he respected the decision of newly instated DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The Enola Holmes star has also previously confirmed his involvement in the creation of a Warhammer Cinematic Universe, based on the games, which he will reportedly both star in and executive produce.

Games Workshop, which makes Warhammer, said in 2022 it had agreed a deal with Amazon to make films and TV programmes.

The Witcher season three will see half of the season on Netflix on June 29 and the other episodes released on July 27.

