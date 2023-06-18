Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella pays Father’s Day tribute to her ‘rock’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella pays Father’s Day tribute to her ‘rock’

By Press Association
Stella McCartney (Ian West/PA)
Stella McCartney (Ian West/PA)

Stella McCartney said her father, Sir Paul McCartney, is her “rock” as she paid tribute to him on Father’s Day.

The fashion designer marked a “double celebration” as Sunday was also The Beatles star’s 81st birthday.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “My father has been there next to me every step of the way with advice and support, but most of all love. I know to the world he is an icon but on this day of double celebration, I call him Dad.

“I see him for who he truly is… My rock. My rock ‘n roll rock! I love you and always will. Thank you for making my life better every single day.

“To all the brave and brilliant dads out there, we celebrate you and all the Stella (sic) family fathers that deserve a shout out… Stay kind and in love always… x Stella.”

She is among the four adult children – who also include Heather, Mary and James – that Sir Paul had with his late first wife, vegetarian food entrepreneur Linda Eastman.

Sir Paul also has another daughter, Beatrice, with second wife Heather Mills. He has been married to his third wife, Nancy Shevell, since 2011.

Other celebrities paying tribute to their fathers included David Beckham and his former Spice Girl turned fashion designer wife Victoria, who have four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The former England footballer wrote: “My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad (I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine keep being yourselves and keep dreaming.”

The 48-year-old also posted images of himself with his children at different moments in their lives along with a picture of Victoria.

Romeo, who announced on Saturday that he had signed a one-year deal with football team Brentford B following an impressive loan spell, also wrote in an Instagram story that his father is the “most talented and amazing dad”.

Other famous faces reflected on the loss of a father, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, daughter of former chancellor Nigel Lawson who died in April this year, and wife of late writer John Diamond.

Lawson wrote: “As the mother of children who had to grow up without a father, I know how difficult Father’s Day can be, and for so many reasons. But for those for whom today is indeed one of celebration, Happy Father’s Day!”

She also shared a recipe for a chocolate peanut butter fudge sundae on Instagram.

Take Me Out and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness posted images of the Father’s Day cards his children made for him, and told his social media followers: “Absolutely buzzing! My children all drew things I like.

“Not sure if my son did me playing golf or (something) else? Either way I like it!

“Thank you Leo, Penelope and Felicity. Daddy loves you, his cards and present!

“Felicity did me a blue heart because I told her it’s one of my favourite colours and Penelope drew me the Top Gear logo.

“Big up to all the Fart-hers out there!”

