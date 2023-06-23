Dara O Briain cancels comedy gig due to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dara O Briain cancels comedy gig due to flooding

By Press Association
Comedian and presenter Dara O Briain (Jane Barlow/PA)
Comedian and presenter Dara O Briain (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dara O Briain has cancelled a comedy gig in Bedford after the venue was flooded.

The Irish comedian and former Mock The Week presenter shared a video with his Twitter followers on Thursday showing a deluge in the sound and lighting control room at the Corn Exchange.

O Briain, 51, made the announcement less than an hour before the show on his So, Where Were We? tour was due to start at 8pm.

He wrote: “Bedford! This was the sound and lighting control room in the Corn Exchange about 15 minutes ago, so we’ve had to cancel the show tonight.

“We will try to re-arrange so keep in touch with the venue!”

The comedian, who previously had to cancel a performance in Woking when the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull erupted in 2010, said his latest gig had been sold out.

Staff at Bedford Corn Exchange, a Grade II-listed building, wrote on Facebook: “Due to extensive flooding of the venue we have had to sadly cancel the Dara O Briain show this evening.

“All customers will receive information in due course regarding a reschedule date.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience regarding this unfortunate incident.”

Topical panel show Mock The Week was on air for 17 years and 21 series, and the last regular episode was broadcast in October.

