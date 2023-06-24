Lizzo ‘so moved’ by fans who helped her reach heights of Glastonbury main stage

Lizzo said she was “so moved” as she expressed gratitude to fans for helping her to reach the heights of the Glastonbury Pyramid stage.

The US pop star told crowds gathered at the main stage on Saturday that she had first performed at the world-famous festival in 2018 in a small tent with “nobody there”.

The performance contained Lizzo’s usual themes of diversity, inclusivity and body-positivity, as she belted out tracks from her back catalogue.

Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Throughout the set, she switched through three eye-catching outfits – kicking off in a pink and black tasselled jumpsuit, before transitioning into a shiny pink one, and finishing in a shimmering golden dress.

Finishing a rendition of her hit song Truth Hurts, she told crowds: “I’m just so overwhelmed.

“Last time I played this festival was 2019, and I was like ‘man, I’m doing big shit, because the first time I played this festival was 2018 – in one of those big tents.

“Nobody was in there.

The crowd watching Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

“But me and my DJ… we kept playing, and we played our hearts out, and now I stand before you and I’m so moved.”

Expressing further gratitude to her fans, Lizzo said: “I want to say thank you Glastonbury for having me and putting me on this stage.

“I want to say thank you all for being here – your time means the world to me. It’s very important that I let you know that.”

She then launched into About Damn Time to close the set.

Lizzo (Yui Mok/PA)

Lizzo was joined for the performance by her band and dance troupe the Big Grrrls.

“Can we twerk at Glastonbury? Are we gonna throw some ass?” she said after introducing the Big Grrrls.

She went on: “When was the last time you said something kind about yourself?

“Well right now we gonna say something kind about ourselves, because it’s been too damn long.”

She fulfilled her promise in the next song, turning round to shake her behind proudly – to the delight of screaming fans.

Lizzo (Yui Mok/PA)

Before singing Special, she told crowds “I want everyone now to say I’m special.

“Look at your neighbour and say you’re special. In case nobody told you today Glastonbury, you’re special.

Lizzo later took up her flute to assist with a performance of her song Coldplay, telling crowds that the British group was “one of my favourite bands”.

The singer’s slot comes immediately before Saturday’s closing act Guns N’ Roses, and she has a joint headline billing on the line-up poster.