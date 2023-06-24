Lizzo ‘so moved’ by fans who helped her reach heights of Glastonbury main stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lizzo ‘so moved’ by fans who helped her reach heights of Glastonbury main stage

By Press Association
Lizzo ‘so moved’ by fans who helped her reach heights of Glastonbury mainstage (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo ‘so moved’ by fans who helped her reach heights of Glastonbury mainstage (Yui Mok/PA)

Lizzo said she was “so moved” as she expressed gratitude to fans for helping her to reach the heights of the Glastonbury Pyramid stage.

The US pop star told crowds gathered at the main stage on Saturday that she had first performed at the world-famous festival in 2018 in a small tent with “nobody there”.

The performance contained Lizzo’s usual themes of diversity, inclusivity and body-positivity, as she belted out tracks from her back catalogue.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Throughout the set, she switched through three eye-catching outfits – kicking off in a pink and black tasselled jumpsuit, before transitioning into a shiny pink one, and finishing in a shimmering golden dress.

Finishing a rendition of her hit song Truth Hurts, she told crowds: “I’m just so overwhelmed.

“Last time I played this festival was 2019, and I was like ‘man, I’m doing big shit, because the first time I played this festival was 2018 – in one of those big tents.

“Nobody was in there.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The crowd watching Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

“But me and my DJ… we kept playing, and we played our hearts out, and now I stand before you and I’m so moved.”

Expressing further gratitude to her fans, Lizzo said: “I want to say thank you Glastonbury for having me and putting me on this stage.

“I want to say thank you all for being here – your time means the world to me. It’s very important that I let you know that.”

She then launched into About Damn Time to close the set.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lizzo (Yui Mok/PA)

Lizzo was joined for the performance by her band and dance troupe the Big Grrrls.

“Can we twerk at Glastonbury? Are we gonna throw some ass?” she said after introducing the Big Grrrls.

She went on: “When was the last time you said something kind about yourself?

“Well right now we gonna say something kind about ourselves, because it’s been too damn long.”

She fulfilled her promise in the next song, turning round to shake her behind proudly – to the delight of screaming fans.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lizzo (Yui Mok/PA)

Before singing Special, she told crowds “I want everyone now to say I’m special.

“Look at your neighbour and say you’re special. In case nobody told you today Glastonbury, you’re special.

Lizzo later took up her flute to assist with a performance of her song Coldplay, telling crowds that the British group was “one of my favourite bands”.

The singer’s slot comes immediately before Saturday’s closing act Guns N’ Roses, and she has a joint headline billing on the line-up poster.

More from The Courier

Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero
Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023