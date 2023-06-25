Paul O’Grady’s widower says he is ‘still digesting’ the entertainer’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul O’Grady’s widower says he is ‘still digesting’ the entertainer’s death

By Press Association
Paul O’Grady was laid to rest in April in the village of Bonnington in Kent (Doug Peters/PA)
The widower of the late Paul O’Grady has said he is “still digesting” the TV stalwart’s death, adding he has “kept myself to myself since Paul died”.

O’Grady, who rose to fame as Lily Savage before going on to host a string of television programmes, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home on March 28 at the age of 67.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, his husband Andre Portasio said he was “trying to take it day by day”.

Portasio, who attended the British LGBT Awards on Friday to collect a gong on his husband’s behalf, told the paper: “I am trying to take it day by day and cope with it. At the moment I am coping.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Andre Portasio carrying one of the dogs he shared with Paul O’Grady at the TV stalwart’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“It was such a shock for me to lose him. It was a shock to all of us. It was so unexpected. I am still digesting it all.”

O’Grady’s death sparked an outpouring of grief from the British public, with Portasio telling the Star he was “amazed” at “how much he affected, inspired and touched people”.

“I have received so many letters. There have been thousands,” Portasio said.

“I am still trying to reply to them all three months on. And people are still going to his grave to leave things.

“I am amazed how someone can touch people in the way he did. And every animal he met too.”

O’Grady was laid to rest in April in the village of Bonnington in Kent.

