Queuing from 4am: Sir Elton John fans gear up for his Glastonbury performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Queuing from 4am: Sir Elton John fans gear up for his Glastonbury performance

By Press Association
Elton John fans at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Elton John fans at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Sir Elton John fan who has been waiting at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage since 4am to secure a front spot said they got there early because “Well, it’s Glastonbury, it’s Elton…”

The Tiny Dancer singer, 76, will close the festival with a performance that will feature as yet unannounced surprise guests.

Gregg Rathbone , from Coventry, who was stationed by the Pyramid Stage by 4am on Sunday morning, told the PA news agency: “They still had all the rubbish leftover from Guns N’ Roses and we watched them clear that away and then eventually they’ve let us down and now we’re here and where we wanted to be.”

Donning Sir Elton’s classic Dodgers outfit, he added: “I do a lot of queuing. I like queuing, I’ve queued for U2 for days so this is quite easy, it’s only 12 hours or so.”

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – London
Sir Elton John will close out the festival on Sunday night (Ian West/PA)

Asked why he was keen to wait so long, he said: “Well, it’s Glastonbury, it’s Elton, I just had to be here and I had to be here early and I had to be first in line.”

Ben Monk, who was dressed in Sir Elton-style extravagant sunglasses, said he came three hours later at 7am.

He said: “I was third in the queue. You can’t miss Elton John. Last ever UK gig. Glastonbury. What a day.”

He added that he wanted the Rocket Man singer to do “all the classics” and that he had heard rumblings of a special guest that he is “very excited for”.

Another fan, Claire Bailey, 32, an NHS administrator from Weston-super-Mare, told PA: “Who doesn’t love Elton? I just love all his songs.

“I just love Elton, I love Glastonbury. This is our first time at Glastonbury. I just can’t wait…”

She confirmed she will be “staying put” so she does not lose her space, adding: “I did it yesterday for Guns N’ Roses, I was stood here for 11 hours yesterday and I plan to do the same today.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Festivalgoer Alex McGuire, from Taunton, wearing an Elton John Pyramid Stage hat at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’ve got everything, I’ve got sun cream, I’ve got a cooling towel to keep myself cool, I’ve got water – I’m here for the day.”

She added: “No joke, yesterday I did not go to the toilet for 12 hours, I know that’s sad. But we did drink, I had about three big cups of water in the 12 hours and we had an ice cream break as well.”

She said that festival staff had been passing out water yesterday, adding: “They were really looking out for everyone and I imagine they will do the same today as well.”

Dora Szita, 34, a data analyst from London, said: “I kept the tickets initially just for Elton. I figured this is such a once-in-a-lifetime chance that I can sleep any other day but like front row Glastonbury, last UK concert, that’s probably going to be like a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

She said she is most looking forward to his hit track Tiny Dancer and any of the surprise guests he has teased.

Across the festival, fans have been spotted dressed in Sir Elton-style outfits in honour of the musician, with Alex McGuire, from Taunton, creating a miniature version of the singer on the Pyramid Stage which he had fashioned into a hat.

More from The Courier

St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats
Johnny Oates, 3, (left) of Bankfoot, at the Perth Model Railway Exhibition Image: Phil Hannah.
Pictures: Young and old out in numbers for Perth Model Railway Exhibition
A group of fashionable ladies at Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures as Perth Racecourse fans enjoy first Pride race day
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’
Humza Yousaf unveiled his new plan for independence. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf unveils independence plan in Dundee - but what was actually new?
Aged 6,7 and 8 girls race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the 2023 Ceres Highland Games
Lewis Goldfarb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but his co-accused was too ill.
Drug debt enforcers behind bars after terrorising Dundee parents
Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson run Clark Anderson Property. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee holiday lettings firm boss tells of business trends, challenges and plans for expansion