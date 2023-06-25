Lil Nas X joined by Jack Harlow for theatrical Glastonbury performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lil Nas X joined by Jack Harlow for theatrical Glastonbury performance

By Press Association
Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Lil Nas X has delivered a theatrical performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage which featured extravagant costume changes and a surprise appearance from fellow US rapper Jack Harlow.

Staged on one of the most elaborate sets of this year’s festival, the 24-year-old entered on Sunday evening by walking down between large marble-style pillars after a siren sounded and a group of dancers dressed in white cut-out outfits and long braids had performed an energetic opening routine.

Donning a white fur coat over a metal breast plate top and white trousers with fur trim, the rapper opened with his hit song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Addressing the thousands in the crowd, he said: “Glastonbury, this is my first time here since 2019. I’m happy to be back. This is a big-ass crowd.”

He then asked the masses of fans: “Are y’all ready to have some fun?”

The rapper previously made a surprise appearance during Miley Cyrus’ set in 2019 alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

This time, Lil Nas X commanded the stage as the lead artist, providing high energy throughout.

After a rendition of Scoop, he thanked those who have supported his career, telling the crowd: “In your life journey you have a lot of people that come in when shit is going great and go away when it’s not…

“To everyone that supported me, I love you.”

After briefly leaving the stage, he returned riding on a massive model of a white horse before bursting into his first hit single Old Town Road.

He also sampled extracts of Pony (Jump On It) by Tough Love, Pump It by Black Eyed Peas and Something In The Way by Nirvana.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lil Nas X (Yui Mok/PA)

As Lil Nas X ran off for a costume change, a dancer entertained the crowds with energetic vogue moves and acrobatic flips until the rapper finally came back in a metallic blue skirt with a bull’s head over the crotch.

The rapper paired it with matching knee-high boots with fur detailing and a collar to perform his song Panini.

His performance of Down Souf Hoes also saw him twerk alongside his back-up dancers.

Closing out his set, he treated the crowd to a surprise appearance from Harlow for their joint record Industry Baby.

As he opened the song, Lil Nas X also sampled Michael Jackson’s Beat It.

Sir Elton John will follow after him to close out the festival for 2023 with a show that has been billed as the final UK gig of his farewell tour.

