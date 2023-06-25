Who were Sir Elton John’s surprise musical guests at Glastonbury?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who were Sir Elton John’s surprise musical guests at Glastonbury?

By Press Association
Elton John (Yui Mok/PA)
Elton John (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton John’s fans had been tipped off that there would be four musical guests during his headline slot at Glastonbury.

Speculation had been rampant that these could include huge names such as Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and even Britney Spears.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
It has been rumoured Sir Elton would be joined by huge stars (Ben Birchall/PA)

But instead Sir Elton opted for close friends and musicians he respects, rather than headline-grabbing stars.

So who were the special guests?

– Jacob Lusk 

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Jacob Lusk from Gabriels (Ian West/PA)

US singer Lusk, 36, competed on the tenth season of American Idol, finishing in fifth place.

He is one third of Gabriels, alongside Ari Balouzian and Ryan Hope.

He was Sir Elton’s first musical guest, appearing in a hot pink suit to perform alongside The London Community Gospel Choir on Are You Ready For Love?

– Stephen Sanchez

The only song in Sir Elton’s two-hour set that was not from his own songbook was by Sanchez, 20.

The music superstar told the crowd: “I wanted to have newer artists, save for one person, and this boy I heard last year on the radio… I’ve asked him to come to Glastonbury to do his song and he’s an amazing young talent.”

He was then joined by the US singer for a performance of Sanchez’s 2022 song Until I Found You.

– Brandon Flowers

The Graham Norton Show – London
Brandon Flowers (Yui Mok/PA)

The biggest star to join Sir Elton on stage was The Killers frontman, who appeared for Tiny Dancer.

Introducing him, Sir Elton said: “My next guest I first met in 2005 when I first started playing Las Vegas, and he came to my hotel suite to play me his band’s first album Hot Fuss – we’ve been friends ever since.”

He added that Flowers was “the first person I thought of” to be a guest during his set.

– Rina Sawayama

John Wick: Chapter 4 – gala screening – London
Rina Sawayama (Ian West/PA)

The Japanese-British singer was hailed by Sir Elton as “an extraordinary talent and amazing recording artist”.

The fourth surprise guest of the night joined him to perform Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

