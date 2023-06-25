Olivia Colman among stars reading King’s speeches for launch of YouTube channel

Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson are among the stars reciting the King’s speeches as a new YouTube channel focussing on climate change is launched.

RE:TV was founded in 2020 by Charles and has since made more than 100 short films about sustainable solutions to help the environment.

A new short film, The King’s Speech, released on Monday and featuring 19 actors and environmentalists, celebrates the channel’s arrival on YouTube.

Luther star Idris Elba, Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, Oscar-winning actress Colman and Zombieland actor Harrelson will be among those reading lines from the King’s speeches.

Olivia Colman in RE:TV’s The King’s Speech (RE:TV)

During his time as Prince of Wales, Charles made numerous speeches about the environment, beginning in February 1970 when he highlighted conservation issues.

In a preview clip, while reciting a 2020 address by him in Davos, the voice of Charles is cut into Elba speaking today.

They are heard saying parts of the following: “Global warming, climate change, the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats that humanity has ever faced and one largely of our own creation.”

The video is also interspersed with footage of the effects of climate change including flooding, drought and weather events and locations such as the glasshouses of Kew Gardens and ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches.

The King has spoken passionately about environmental issues for many years (David Davies/PA)

BBC gardening presenter Danny Clarke; The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse author Charlie Mackesy; YouTube environmental campaigner Jack Harries; and climate activist Leah Thomas also appear.

At the end of the clip, a video from the King from 2020 can be heard saying: “There is real hope, but we’ve just got to get our act together.”

RE:TV was launched during Climate Week three years ago as a content platform for short films with Charles as editor-in-chief.

It was born out of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which aims to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future, as a way to inform and inspire audiences.