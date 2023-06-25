Olivia Colman among stars reading King’s speeches for launch of YouTube channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Colman among stars reading King’s speeches for launch of YouTube channel

By Press Association
Olivia Colman will join stars reciting some of the King’s speeches on the environment (Yui Mok/PA)
Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson are among the stars reciting the King’s speeches as a new YouTube channel focussing on climate change is launched.

RE:TV was founded in 2020 by Charles and has since made more than 100 short films about sustainable solutions to help the environment.

A new short film, The King’s Speech, released on Monday and featuring 19 actors and environmentalists, celebrates the channel’s arrival on YouTube.

Luther star Idris Elba, Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, Oscar-winning actress Colman and Zombieland actor Harrelson will be among those reading lines from the King’s speeches.

Olivia Colman in RE:TV's The King's Speech (RE:TV)
During his time as Prince of Wales, Charles made numerous speeches about the environment, beginning in February 1970 when he highlighted conservation issues.

In a preview clip, while reciting a 2020 address by him in Davos, the voice of Charles is cut into Elba speaking today.

They are heard saying parts of the following: “Global warming, climate change, the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats that humanity has ever faced and one largely of our own creation.”

The video is also interspersed with footage of the effects of climate change including flooding, drought and weather events and locations such as the glasshouses of Kew Gardens and ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
The King has spoken passionately about environmental issues for many years (David Davies/PA)

BBC gardening presenter Danny Clarke; The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse author Charlie Mackesy; YouTube environmental campaigner Jack Harries; and climate activist Leah Thomas also appear.

At the end of the clip, a video from the King from 2020 can be heard saying: “There is real hope, but we’ve just got to get our act together.”

RE:TV was launched during Climate Week three years ago as a content platform for short films with Charles as editor-in-chief.

It was born out of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which aims to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future, as a way to inform and inspire audiences.

