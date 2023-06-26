Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Formula One team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Formula One team

By Press Association
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds own Wrexham FC (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds own Wrexham FC (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are among those putting money into a Formula One team as the Hollywood actors expand their investments in the world of sport.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney are also co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham.

On Monday, it was announced they have become part of a 200 million dollar (approximately £157m) investment, representing a 24% stake in Alpine Racing, who sit fifth in the rankings.

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company has teamed up with Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, and Black Panther star Michael B Jordan is also among the investors.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Michael B Jordan is among the investors (Doug Peters/PA)

The news was announced by Alpine’s parent company Renault, and James Toney, co-founder of Maximum Effort Investments with Reynolds.

Mr Toney said on renaultgroup.com: “Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling, and we believe there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing.

“We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We’re thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B Jordan and Rob McElhenney.”

Since the Renault team was rebranded as Alpine in 2021, they have managed one victory and three podium finishes, with French racing driver Esteban Ocon coming third in the Monaco Grand Prix this season.

Ocon sits ninth in the drivers’ championship, with his team-mate French racing driver Pierre Gasly one place further back.

Since taking over Wrexham in February 2021, McElhenney and Reynolds have seen the club promoted back into the Football League.

More from The Courier

Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot…
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears
Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…
The famous Venue dancefloor and Dannii Minogue were the perfect partnership back in June 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dannii Minogue starred in 1993 'showbiz' relaunch of The Venue in Dundee