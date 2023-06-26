Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing

By Press Association
Sir Elton John performing at Glastonbury on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Elton John performing at Glastonbury on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton John choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips has said she “can’t imagine” the megastar will “stop” performing as the UK section of his tour came to an end with a Glastonbury headline slot.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene described him as the “master of his own creation” and an “unbelievable and remarkable” artist after Sir Elton took to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday.

She worked with the 76-year-old singer when he released a music video to his 1983 hit I’m Still Standing.

When asked about his Glastonbury performance on Good Morning Britain, Dame Arlene said: “He’s unbelievable and the magic of his music and the lyrics… and the energy.

“I remember seeing him in Madison Square Garden where he literally danced on the piano, played it backwards, upside down. It was remarkable.”

The 80-year-old choreographer also said he “just knows” to leave the crowd wanting more and called the Rocketman singer the “master of his own creation”.

Alzheimer’s Society letter to Rishi Sunak
Dame Arlene Phillips (Beresford Hodge/PA)

During the set, he played crowd-pleasers such as Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing and was joined by guest acts including The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama.

He also paid tribute to his friend and what he called one of Britain’s “most fantastic” singer-songwriters, George Michael, on what would have been the late Wham! star’s 60th birthday.

Sir Elton is billed to retire from touring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the weekend was his last date in Britain.

When asked if this was the end, Dame Arlene said: “You listen to the voice, you listen to the songs, I can’t imagine him stopping.”

Sir Elton is now set to play the Accor Arena in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday along with touring in other European cities throughout June and July.

His last scheduled date is at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8.

