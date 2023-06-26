Harrison Ford ‘scared’ that AI may be used as a creative tool in the future

Harrison Ford says he is “scared” by the prospect of artificial intelligence (AI) being used as a creative tool in the film industry.

The veteran Hollywood actor, 80, said the AI techniques used to de-age him in the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise had not been at the expense of live action.

Ford returns for the final time as the whip-cracking, globe-trotting archaeologist in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones.

Though most of the film is shot in a modern setting, it also contains flashbacks to 1944, when Jones was in his Nazi-fighting prime.

Asked about the use of de-ageing techniques at the film’s London premiere, Ford told the PA news agency: “I don’t want to be younger, I don’t want to be better looking.

“I just want to tell a story in which it was useful to see Indiana Jones the way we used to see him.”

He continued: “We wanted to see him the way he was in 1944.

“Well, they were able (to) – because I’ve worked with Lucasfilm for so many years (and) they have an endless number of images of me, which artificial intelligence used to find the right angle with the right light, so on and so forth.

“But I acted those scenes, there was nothing creative (about the AI).

“This did not replace a repetitive task, you know, in a factory. This was like being a librarian – it’s not a creative.”

He added: “What scares me about AI is when it begins to pretend to be a creative opportunity.”

Ford attended the premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday, and was joined by his fellow cast members.

The actor first starred in 1981’s Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, following up with four sequels – and has said Dial Of Destiny will be his last.

Asked how he felt about being replaced by another actor, of either gender, he told PA: “I wouldn’t care to tell you the truth.

“This is the last Indiana Jones movie that I’m going to do.”

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is due for UK release on June 30.