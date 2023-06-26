Candice Carty-Williams says new BBC series Champion is about fighting to exist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Candice Carty-Williams says new BBC series Champion is about fighting to exist

By Press Association
Candice Carty-Williams says new BBC series Champion is about fighting to exist
Candice Carty-Williams says new BBC series Champion is about fighting to exist

Candice Carty-Williams said her new BBC series Champion is about “fighting just to exist” and how “heart and pain” come together.

The Sunday Times best-selling author said her debut TV project – a musical drama – offered “something people haven’t seen before”.

Champion follows the story of the musical Champion siblings, rap sensation Bosco and his younger sister Vita, played by Malcolm Kamulete and Deja J Bowens respectively.

With Bosco home from prison and ready to dominate the music industry once more, his sister finally steps out from her brother’s shadow to become a performer in her own right – after being discovered by his rival.

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco (Ben Gregory-Ring/BBC/PA)

This sets Champion siblings against one another, threatening to tear apart their whole family in the process.

Set in London and described as “a love letter to Black British music”, Champion is a celebration of a sound that has long been at the heart of UK culture.

“Champion is about fighting just to exist and exist comfortably and happily,” said Carty-Williams.

“For me, it’s called Champion and it is about fighting because Vita is the person constantly fighting to be seen and to be heard – not just in family but in music, life and as a black woman, this is really important.”

She continued: “People should watch Champion because I think we’re doing something people haven’t seen before.

“Even though I’ve written it when I watch the cuts I get really excited. There is something about what happens with family and music, the heart and pain that comes together really beautifully in this show.

“We’ve packed so much good stuff into each 45 minutes and it looks really beautiful.”

Carty-Williams said the theme of family was central to the story of Champion.

“When I watch most TV shows, especially concerning young people I’m always thinking where’s the family, where did they come from? I think where we come from says so much about us.

“Everyone has to come from somewhere, I love family drama, writing about and observing families.

Deja J Bowens as Vita Bosco (Ben Gregory-Ring/BBC/PA)

“My family in itself is very fractured but I’m always interested in that rather than being sad about it because I can see why it can happen.

“I can see why when people don’t talk to each other you can have massive rifts that last lifetimes sometimes.

“Putting that into my work is really important because family is so foundational.”

Champion features original music written and produced by some of the UK’s leading musicians including Ray BLK, Ghetts and more.

The series begins on Saturday July 1 at 9.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

