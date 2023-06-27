In Pictures: London premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Harrison Ford has reprised his role as the whip-cracking, globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones for the final time in the franchise’s fifth instalment, The Dial Of Destiny.

The veteran actor, 80, joined cast members and other famous faces at the London premiere of the film on Monday, held at Cineworld Leicester Square.

Here are a selection of the best pictures from the event:

Harrison Ford (Ian West/PA)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Ian West/PA)

John Rhys-Davies (Ian West/PA)

Mads Mikkelsen (Ian/West/PA)

President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (left) and Film producer Frank Marshall (Ian West/PA)

Bugzy Malone (Ian West/PA)

Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu (left) and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

Bianca Jagger (Ian West/PA)

Benedict Wong (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Merchant (Ian West/PA)

Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)