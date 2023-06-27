Ellie Simmonds reveals she was adopted as she reunites with birth mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellie Simmonds reveals she was adopted as she reunites with birth mother

By Press Association
Ex-Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ex-Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds has revealed she was given up for adoption when she was two weeks old, as she tracked down her birth mother for a new documentary.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who has achondroplasia dwarfism, explores the relationship between disability and adoption in Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family for ITV.

She said: “Until now, it’s never emotionally affected me, it never made me feel rejected or ask why do my birth parents not want me.

“I’ve been so focused on the future and never thought about it.”

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (Jacob King/PA)

She added: “One of the reasons for being given up for adoption is because of dwarfism and maybe it can be a factor of why my personality is like it is now, because of that rejection at the start.

“Even if you do have a loving family being rejected straight away, like as soon as you were born.”

In the documentary Simmonds spends time with families who adopted disabled children and hears deeply personal stories from disabled people who tried to find their birth parents, only to be rejected again.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Two
Ellie Simmonds at Tokyo 2020 (John Walton/PA)

The programme aims to highlight the pioneering work of social services teams around the UK and explore barriers on both sides of the adoptive process, both social and institutional to ask if they are perpetuating an unfounded stigma around having disabled children.

After finally meeting her birth mother for the first time, Simmonds said: “I think it’s really helped that finding out who I am, looking at someone who birthed me, the nature that I’m from and the questions I had to ask her and she answered them it makes you a bit more whole.”

She added: “Although I have no idea how all this will play out, I’m glad I’ve gone through this process, questions I’ve carried for years have been answered.

“I’m proud of my life and I love my family and maybe, perhaps, that family just got bigger.”

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family will air on ITV on July 6.

