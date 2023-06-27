Four seasons frontman Frankie Valli marries for fourth time

Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli has told of his happiness to have found love “at this stage in my life” after marrying for the fourth time.

The 89-year-old wed former CBS marketing executive Jackie Jacobs, 60, in a private ceremony with just the two of them at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday.

Valli, whose hit songs include Sherry, December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night), and Grease, told People magazine: “It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life.”

Frankie Valli performing at BBC Proms in the Park, in Hyde Park, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ms Jacobs wore a white bridal gown with silver earrings and her hair pinned up, while Valli wore a navy suit and a white collared shirt with a gold chain.

The pair exchanged wedding vows as Valli’s 1967 hit Can’t Take My Eyes Off You played in the background.

Jacobs, who met Valli in 2007 but didn’t begin dating him until 2015, said: “We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner.

“We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”

Valli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1990 alongside the original Four Seasons members, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, as well as the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

American singer Frankie Valli in 1980 (PA)

The group’s music and story has since been immortalised in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys.

Valli first wed Mary Delgado in 1958, and they had two daughters Antonia (Toni) and Francine, but divorced in 1971 after 13 years together.

In 1974, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan and the couple remained together for eight years before divorcing in 1982.

Frankie Valli with his third wife Randy Clohessy and son Francesco outside the London Palladium (John Stillwell/PA)

He went on to marry Randy Clohessy two years later, and the pair went on to have three sons Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando, however they separated in 2004 after 20 years of marriage.

Valli and the Four Seasons will begin a year-long residency at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas later this year.