Tom Allen to arrange gay couple’s dream wedding in new BBC programme

By Press Association
Tom Allen will present My Big Gay Wedding on BBC One (Suzan Moore/PA)
Tom Allen will present My Big Gay Wedding on BBC One (Suzan Moore/PA)

Tom Allen will be arranging the dream wedding of a gay couple in a new programme to celebrate the 10th anniversary of legislation legalising same-sex marriage coming into force in England and Wales.

The comedian and broadcaster – who hosts BBC spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired – will present My Big Gay Wedding on BBC One.

Allen, 40, said: “The fact that same-sex couples couldn’t get married here just 10 years ago means we should never be complacent about the progress we’ve made and so it’s only right to celebrate it thoroughly.

“I’m looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love and gay marriage, or garriage as I like to call it.”

The 60-minute film will also explore how equal marriage was achieved along with meeting LGBT+ campaigners.

Allen will introduce the chosen couple to some of his celebrity friends who will help with the entertainment, outfits and other wedding plans.

The programme will end on the wedding day in a “joyous celebration of love, community and hard-won equality”.

The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act was passed in 2013 and the first same-sex marriages took place a year later when the act came into force for England and Wales.

In 2014, the Scottish Parliament passed the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act.

Northern Ireland did not allow same-sex marriage until Westminster MPs passed a law in 2019 during a powersharing impasse at Stormont.

In February 2020, the first same-sex couple married in the country.

Daisy Scalchi, the BBC head of religion and ethics, said: “I am so excited about this film. To be celebrating this momentous anniversary with a couple at such an important time in their lives is a privilege.

“Tom is the perfect person to guide them towards their dream day, while reflecting on how we’ve got to now and what that means to so many.”

It is being made by Minnow Films where the executive producers are Alicia Kerr and Sophie Leonard, the director is Mike Nicholls and the producer is Dearbhaile Flynn.

Allen is also known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You, QI, Wonders Of The World I Can’t See, Celebrity Gogglebox and Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

My Big Gay Wedding is set to air in 2024, the year the first same-sex marriages took place in England and Wales.

