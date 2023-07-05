Tatum O’Neal reveals drug overdose caused stroke and six-week coma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tatum O’Neal reveals drug overdose caused stroke and six-week coma

By Press Association
Actress Tatum O’Neal has spoken about her addiction issues (PA)
Actress Tatum O’Neal has spoken about her addiction issues (PA)

Tatum O’Neal has revealed that a drug overdose caused her to have a stroke and be put in an six-week coma.

The Oscar-winning actress, who took home the Academy Award when she was 10 years old for starring in Paper Moon opposite her father Ryan O’Neal, has said she is “impressed” with herself that she is on the road to sobriety.

O’Neal, who has three children with tennis star and former husband John McEnroe, has also starred in Little Darlings, Nickelodeon and The Bad News Bears.

She told People on Wednesday that she almost “died” in May 2020 and hopes sharing her story will help others.

O’Neal said: “I woke up in a coma without any words, without anything. I didn’t know where I was, I didn’t know what to think, I didn’t know what to do and I had no, no, no words at all. Nothing.

“And nobody could figure out what was going on if I was going to die or I was going to live. It is a miracle.”

She said that she still has difficulties reading and writing.

O’Neal has opened up previously about her struggles with drug addiction.

Entertainment – Ryan and Tatum O’Neal
American actor Ryan O’Neal with his daughter Tatum as a child (PA)

She also told the US publication: “I was an addict my whole life … pretty much on and off, for the past 30 to 40 years.”

“I’ve been trying to get sober my whole life. Every day, I am trying.”

O’Neal also said: “To be sober is the part about going forward not back. I don’t want to drink anymore, I don’t want to use anymore but I’m doing much better about that and I’m doing so many meetings and I’m impressed with myself about the meetings.”

