Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

By Press Association
Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa of Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Hit Netflix show Sex Education is set to end after its upcoming fourth series, the streamer has announced.

The final season of the acclaimed teenage drama – which stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa – will launch on the platform on September 21.

In a new teaser trailer for the much-anticipated series, Butterfield’s Otis Milburn appears to still not be any more eloquent with his words than when he began his self-appointed role as sex therapist at Moordale Secondary in series one.

In the clip, Otis can be seen telling his peers: “Hi everyone, I’m Otis Milburn. I’m new here, I’m with the whole Moordale secondary team.

“I just wanted to let you know a little bit about myself. I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex all day, everyday.”

“Thinking about sex comes very naturally as I learnt everything I know about sex from my mum,” he continues, causing a shocked audience reaction.

The one-minute trailer also sees the return of Mackey, who plays wild child Maeve Wiley, Gatwa who stars as Otis’ best friend Eric Effiong and Anderson as Jean Milburn, Otis’s mother and professional sex therapist.

The video promises more bad behaviour and sexually-centred plot lines as well as Connor Swindells reprising his role as Adam Groff, the headmaster’s son and Eric’s former bully-turned-love interest and Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs.

The final series will see the cast face a new frontier as the students move to Cavendish Sixth Form College following the closure of Moordale Secondary.

They all want to get off on the right foot, with Eric hoping their gain some popularity this time round while Otis is nervous about setting up a new sex advice clinic.

Sex Education (Netflix/PA))

However, the new school set to be a culture shock for all the Moordale students as it pushes the boundaries even further with daily yoga sessions, a focus on sustainability and the popular group have evolved from the noughties stereotypes and are known for being kind.

Meanwhile in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy.

Otis will be missing her whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home or the only therapist on campus.

Also joining the cast for the final season will be Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, Somewhere Boy actress Lisa McGrillis, Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther, actress and model Jodie Turner Smith and comedian Eshaan Akbar.

Over the years, the programme has been praised by viewers for its frank depiction of sex and teenage emotion

In a letter to fans, series creator, lead writer and executive producer, Laurie Nunn, said: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode.

“They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

