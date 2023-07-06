Poirot author Sophie Hannah among crime writers picking up Dagger Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poirot author Sophie Hannah among crime writers picking up Dagger Awards

By Press Association
Author Sophie Hannah received the Dagger in the Library award for her new Poirot novels (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sophie Hannah, who writes new mysteries about Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, and George Dawes Green are among the authors who were honoured at the 2023 CWA Dagger Awards.

The Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) was celebrating the best in the crime writing genre at a ceremony in the Leonardo City Hotel in London on Thursday where Green received the prestigious golden dagger award for The Kingdoms Of Savannah.

The American novelist follows past winners of the prize, which recognises the best crime novel of the year, such as The Constant Gardener novelist John le Carre, Dalziel And Pascoe series writer Reginald Hill, and Ruth Rendell who is known for the creation of Inspector Wexford.

Green was praised by judges for his “intricately constructed” Southern Gothic noir, exploring class and power structures after a brutal murder, that was also hailed as a “timeless fable”.

George Dawes Green has received the CWA Gold Dagger for The Kingdoms of Savannah.
His previous novels, The Caveman’s Valentine, and The Juror, have been adapted into films which have starred famous faces such as Samuel L Jackson, Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin.

Hannah, who wrote Poirot novels The Monogram Murders and Closed Casket with the blessing of Agatha Christie’s family and estate, received the Dagger in the Library award after a vote by librarians.

Vaseem Khan, chairman of the CWA, said: “This year’s CWA Daggers, in the CWA’s 70th jubilee year, continued the tradition of recognising both the broad appeal of the genre, and the wide spectrum of writers now operating within it, showcasing the full creative range of modern crime writing.”

The winner of the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger went to British-Canadian screenwriter John Brownlow – who wrote Sylvia starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and the series Fleming, about the James Bond novelist – for his 2023 thriller Agent Seventeen.

Unlawful Killings
The front cover of Unlawful Killings by Wendy Joseph (Penguin Random House UK)

Former Old Bailey judge Wendy Joseph KC also picked up the Gold Dagger for Non-Fiction award for her book about the criminal justice system, which came out following her retirement last year.

Her work, Unlawful Killings: Life, Love And Murder: Trials At The Old Bailey, about murder and manslaughter cases, which she has presided over, was published in March.

Also picking up awards on the night were: DV Bishop for historical novel The Darkest Sin; Hayley Scrivenor for the haunting mystery, Dirt Town; Spanish author Javier Cercas for Even The Darkest Night, translated by Anne McLean; and Hazell Ward for her short story, Cast A Long Shadow.

Jeff Marsick also received the Debut Dagger award for Sideways, about a 26-year-old army veteran, Gage, suffering from PTSD.

The CWA was founded in 1953 by crime writer John Creasey to support and promote the crime genre and its authors.

