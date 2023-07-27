S Club say new song celebrates their memories with late bandmate Paul Cattermole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

S Club say new song celebrates their memories with late bandmate Paul Cattermole

By Press Association
Pop band SClub7 in 1999 (William Conran/PA)
Pop band SClub7 in 1999 (William Conran/PA)

S Club say their new single has become a “celebration of looking back” on the memories they had with bandmate Paul Cattermole, after his death earlier this year.

Earlier this year, the pop band announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but months later, in April, Cattermole died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46.

The group later rebranded from S Club 7 to a five-piece band named S Club, as Hannah Spearritt also decided not to join the tour after the loss of her bandmate.

On Wednesday, the reformed group – consisting of Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett – released their first track together titled These Are The Days.

It was accompanied by a nostalgic music video which shows the group watching old clips of the original seven members singing and laughing with each other.

Speaking on Magic Radio on Thursday evening about the release, the group said they were “very happy” and found the support from fans “so touching”.

Lee admitted it was “really emotional” watching the video the first time after Cattermole’s death.

“But by that time we’d had a few months to come to terms with what had happened, so it’s become more of a celebration of looking back and celebrating the fact that we have all those memories on film with him,” he said.

“From the moment we met him till the last tour, pretty much, everything we’ve done together has been on film, so we’re really lucky and really grateful that we’ve got all those memories.”

McIntosh revealed that getting back into the studio was a “really strange” experience as the technology has progressed since they were first recording.

“The producer was actually in Canada so we did the session via Zoom – that was quite weird… we’re in the future now,” he joked.

The group are still planning on embarking on their UK and Ireland arena tour later this year which they said will be a “celebration of all the hits”.

The tour will open on October 12 at Manchester’s AO Arena before continuing to cities including London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Liverpool.

The seven-piece pop group were originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and produced hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

They disbanded in 2003 but briefly got back together in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal.

During their five years together they produced four studio albums, including their debut S Club in 1999.

They cemented their fame after starring in their own BBC TV series Miami 7 and LA 7.