Lisa Kudrow hailed by Friends co-stars on her 60th birthday

By Press Association
The cast of Friends have celebrated Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have credited Lisa Kudrow as “one of the most talented comedians” in celebration of her milestone birthday.

The US actress, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, was hailed as “the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person” as she marked her 60th birthday.

Both Aniston and Cox shared a series of images with Kudrow over the years, including pictures taken during the 2021 reunion special which marked the first time the cast had been together on screen since the show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the US comedy, also shared a picture of the pair from their 1996 Milk magazine advertisement, with the pair sporting milk moustaches.

The 54-year-old wrote: “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh.

“One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”

Kudrow replied: “My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!”

Meanwhile Cox, 59, who played neurotic but loveable Monica Geller in Friends, said: “Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you.

“You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Kudrow replied: “Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU.”

US actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry also starred in Friends, which remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

Focusing on a group of six 20-somethings living in New York, Friends first aired on September 22, 1994 and by the time it left screens 10 years later was a pop culture phenomenon.