Love Island 2023 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding return to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island 2023 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding return to UK

By Press Association
Love Island 2023 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding return to the UK (Doug Peters/PA)
Love Island 2023 winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding return to the UK (Doug Peters/PA)

Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding have arrived back in the UK after their successful stint on the ITV reality dating show.

The couple were pictured kissing at London Stansted airport, alongside some of their fellow finalists.

Sammy and Jess were crowned champions of the 2023 series during Monday’s final episode, hosted by Maya Jama.

Love Island 2023
Winners of this year’s Love Island, Sammy Root and Jess Harding share a kiss outside Stansted airport (Doug Peters/PA)

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki were runners-up, with Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde third and Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh fourth.

Tyrique, Ella, Zachariah and Molly were also welcomed home at Stansted.

Love Island 2023
Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas were voted into third place (Doug Peters/PA)

Sammy and Jess said being on Love Island had allowed them to mature, with Sammy saying it had “made me a man”.

They met when Sammy arrived at the villa as a “bombshell” later entrant and chose to take Jess for a date in a hot tub.

Their relationship faced some bumps and the pair often found themselves coupled with other islanders.

Love Island 2023
Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble finished fourth after their time on Love Island (Doug Peters/PA)

But following the final episode, figures posted on Twitter showed they had won 34.57% of the public vote.

Love Island: The Reunion will air on Sunday August 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.