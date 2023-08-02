Grammy Museum to host exhibition celebrating Taylor Swift’s historic LA shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Grammy Museum to host exhibition celebrating Taylor Swift’s historic LA shows

By Press Association
Grammy Museum to host exhibition celebrating Taylor Swift’s historic LA shows (Ian West/PA)
The Recording Academy has announced a special pop-up exhibition to celebrate Taylor Swift’s history-making run of shows in California.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) will be on show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until September 18.

The exhibition will feature 11 costumes and two instruments from the US megastar’s recently released music video I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
The exhibition at the Grammy Museum comes as Swift prepares for a run of six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium (Doug Peters/PA)

The video features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash, a regular in Swift videos, waits in a getaway car.

It is reportedly meant to be a symbolic representation of how Swift, 33, has felt to have her fans help her reclaim her music.

The exhibition comes as Swift prepares for a run of six sold-out shows for her The Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, starting on Thursday.

She is the only artist to have sold out six consecutive shows at the arena, which has a capacity of up to 100,000. The venue is hosting the most shows on Swift’s The Eras Tour.

“Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi Stadium record for the most performances as a headliner,” Jasen Emmons, chief curator at the Grammy Museum said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Swift is the only artist to have sold out six shows in a row at the SoFi Stadium (Matt Crossick/PA)

“We’re thrilled to honour this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

Among the items on display at the exhibition will be a vintage lace dress and Valentino gown from Swift’s 2011 Speak Now world tour, and a Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar and Deering banjo, also used on the tour.

Last month Swift, who has won 12 Grammys, released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), marking the next stage her ambitious re-recording of her entire back catalogue in an effort to regain control of her master recordings.

The original recordings were acquired by prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought the singer’s former label.

Following its release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) immediately dominated the charts, earning her a 10th UK number one album.