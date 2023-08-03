Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain reveals stroke left him ‘paralysed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain reveals stroke left him ‘paralysed’

By Press Association
Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain suffered a mini stroke (Steven Paston/PA Archive)
Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain suffered a mini stroke (Steven Paston/PA Archive)

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed that he was left paralysed on his right side from his shoulder down after he suffered a stroke in January.

The musician, real name Michael Henry McBrain, said he worried his career would be over after he had the mini stroke, known as a transient ischaemic attack (TIA).

After 10 weeks of what he described as “intense therapy”, the 71-year-old said that it was almost time for him to start rehearsals for Iron Maiden’s The Future Past Tour 2023.

In a statement posted to Iron Maiden’s social media accounts, McBrain said: “The reason I’m writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through.

“In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA.

“It left me paralysed… with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered.”

He added: “I feel it’s important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness.

“I’m not there yet but by the grace of God I’m getting better and stronger as the weeks go by.

“Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing.

Iron Maiden Download Festival
Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith (PA Archive/Myung Jung Kim)

“Well that’s it from me. God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time.”

Iron Maiden’s manager, Rod Smallwood, commented on McBrain’s stroke and said: “The rest of the band and l think that what Nicko has been able to achieve since his stroke shows incredible belief and willpower and we are all very proud of him.

“With this new and musically very complex set to learn ahead of him, he just got his head down and concentrated on recovery.

“We honestly did not know if he would be able to play a whole show until band rehearsals started in May and there was just so much support for him from the band and then genuine relief for all when we saw he was going to be able to do it.”

“Nicko being Nicko he did not want to make a fuss and cause any distraction to the tour at the time but, now that he is sure he will soon get there, he thought you fans should know straight from him rather than by any rumours.”

“We are all, of course, delighted he battled through this so well and look forward to many more tours together starting with the three western Canada shows and Power Trip in California coming up in a couple of months’ time. We can’t wait. This tour is that good.”

Iron Maiden formed in east London in the 1970s and McBrain joined the heavy metal band in 1982.

The group started their 2023 tour in Slovenia in May, four months on from McBrain’s mini stroke.

They played a string of shows in the UK and Ireland in June and July.

The tour will wrap up at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California in October.