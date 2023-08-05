Nick Knowles gets engaged to Katie Dadzie in Haribo ‘ring incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nick Knowles gets engaged to Katie Dadzie in Haribo ‘ring incident’

By Press Association
Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie are engaged (Ian West/PA)
Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie are engaged (Ian West/PA)

Nick Knowles has announced his engagement to Katie Dadzie by reposting a photo on social media which shows him getting down on one knee.

DIY SOS presenter Knowles, 60, reposted Dadzie’s Instagram story, which described an incident involving a Haribo sweet.

Dadzie wrote: “As people were trying to announce it before us, there was a haribo ring incident in New Orleans. Very Happy.”

She also posted some photos on her Instagram page, including one which showed her wearing a silver ring on her index finger and a Haribo ring on her ring finger.

Another was of the couple standing next to each other, with Dadzie wearing a white mini dress and Knowles in a short-sleeved shirt with light trousers.

The photos were captioned with a ring emoji and the words: “So last minute something special happened in New Orleans.”

Nick Knowles with Katie Dadzie
Nick Knowles with Katie Dadzie (Yui Mok/PA)

Knowles has been married twice before and was divorced from his second wife, Jessica Moor, in 2016.

He has four children from previous relationships – Tuesday Knowles, Tyrian-J Knowles, Charlie Knowles and Eddie Knowles.

Knowles has hosted shows including Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue, Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout, The Retreat, Close Calls: On Camera and the game show Who Dares Wins.

In 2018 he made an appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and was the sixth campmate to be voted out.