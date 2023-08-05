Mindy Kaling among celebs spotted at Taylor Swift’s LA shows during Eras tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mindy Kaling among celebs spotted at Taylor Swift’s LA shows during Eras tour

By Press Association
Mindy Kaling (Doug Peters/PA)
Mindy Kaling (Doug Peters/PA)

Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong’o are among  the celebrities who have attended the Los Angeles leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

A number of celebrities have watched Swift over the course of her US tour, including Easy A actress Emma Stone, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Kaling, 44, who stars in The Mindy Project, posted a selfie at SoFi Stadium in LA to Instagram on Friday.

Kaling wears a 1989 shirt, holding her wrists up to show her many bracelets.

The caption reads: “The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything! @haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like ‘how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?’.

“There were no highlights. It was all highlight. Just be happy I’m not posting the video @katelinden took of me screaming along to “Delicate”. Thank you Tree and Taylor!”

Actress Nyong’o, 40, posted photos to her Instagram of herself at the show with American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, Glee star Darren Criss and Scrubs actors’ Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

She said that she had the “best time” discovering her Eras era and was also pictured with Captain Marvel actress Larson, who posted a photo of herself and Nyong’o at the concert to her Instagram story.

The Hills star Heidi Montag also attended and posted a video of Swift to her Instagram story with the caption: “Incredible concert @taylorswift is magical.”

Swift began the Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona in March and in June, the Anti-Hero singer announced dates for an international tour, ending at London’s Wembley Stadium in August next year.

For her US dates Swift has revolved a number of opening artists including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, rock band Paramore and sister band Haim.