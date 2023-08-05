Mindy Kaling among celebs spotted at Taylor Swift’s LA shows during Eras tour

Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong’o are among the celebrities who have attended the Los Angeles leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

A number of celebrities have watched Swift over the course of her US tour, including Easy A actress Emma Stone, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Kaling, 44, who stars in The Mindy Project, posted a selfie at SoFi Stadium in LA to Instagram on Friday.

Kaling wears a 1989 shirt, holding her wrists up to show her many bracelets.

The caption reads: “The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything! @haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like ‘how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?’.

“There were no highlights. It was all highlight. Just be happy I’m not posting the video @katelinden took of me screaming along to “Delicate”. Thank you Tree and Taylor!”

Actress Nyong’o, 40, posted photos to her Instagram of herself at the show with American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, Glee star Darren Criss and Scrubs actors’ Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

She said that she had the “best time” discovering her Eras era and was also pictured with Captain Marvel actress Larson, who posted a photo of herself and Nyong’o at the concert to her Instagram story.

The Hills star Heidi Montag also attended and posted a video of Swift to her Instagram story with the caption: “Incredible concert @taylorswift is magical.”

Swift began the Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona in March and in June, the Anti-Hero singer announced dates for an international tour, ending at London’s Wembley Stadium in August next year.

For her US dates Swift has revolved a number of opening artists including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, rock band Paramore and sister band Haim.