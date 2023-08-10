Steve Wright to replace Paul Gambaccini on BBC Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Wright to replace Paul Gambaccini on BBC Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops

By Press Association
Paul Gambaccini has hosted BBC Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops since 2016 (PA Archive/Victoria Jones)
Steve Wright is set to take over from Paul Gambaccini as the host of BBC Radio 2 programme Pick Of The Pops.

The long-running show airs on Saturday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm and features charts music from the past.

Gambaccini, 74, who has been hosting the programme since 2016, will now move to a Sunday evening slot to premiere a new live show.

Describing Pick Of The Pops as “legendary”, new host Wright, 68, said of the show: “Gambo (Gambaccini) brilliantly made it his own over the last seven and a half years, and now it’s my chance to give it a go!

“It’s a great privilege to present such an iconic show on Radio 2, and Pick Of The Pops fans don’t worry – it’s going be the same and different at the same time.

“I’ve got lots of other exciting upcoming Radio 2 shows too, and am particularly looking forward to Your Ultimate Kylie Song when I’ll be counting down her top songs, as voted for by listeners.

“Like most people around the world I’m a huge Kylie fan, and can’t wait to hear which song takes that number one spot!”

Talking about Pick Of The Pops and his new radio programme, Gambaccini said: “This year marks the 25th anniversary of my happy relationship with Radio 2, which began with America’s Greatest Hits.

“When I accepted the Pick Of The Pops assignment in 2016, I was told it would be for between five and 10 years.

“Here we are, smack dab in the middle, seven-and-a-half years later, and it is time for chapter three.

“I am delighted that on the new show I will have the opportunity to present neglected gems from the past century, be they album tracks, 7” B-sides or missed hits.

“The show will be live, because live is best. It is a happy presenter who gets to share great music of his choice with loyal long-term listeners.

BMI Awards 2012 – London
Paul Gambaccini (PA Archive/Dominic Lipinski)

“I’m also grateful that this autumn Radio 2 will observe my 50 continuous years as a national broadcaster, which began on Radio 1 in October 1973.”

Gambaccini’s new show will see the radio personality rediscover long-forgotten tracks from the past eight decades.

He will be playing some of his favourite lesser-known records and will share knowledge of the artists he plays and stories from his career in radio.

In October, Radio 2 will celebrate his 50th anniversary as a national broadcaster with a special show.

Other upcoming commissions for Radio 2 include Dr Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration, a concert from BBC Hoddinott Hall in the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff.

Guests will include Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and composer Murray Gold and the show will celebrate 60 years of the long-running BBC TV programme.

Wright will present Pick Of The Pops from Saturday October 21 and will continue to present Love Songs every Sunday morning from 9am to 11am.