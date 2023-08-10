Taylor Swift: What makes the singer so popular?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift: What makes the singer so popular?

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is currently on tour (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift is currently on tour (Doug Peters/PA)

Taylor Swift has long been among the most successful female musicians, but in recent years her popularity has reached stratospheric heights.

The singing superstar, 33, is currently packing out stadiums across America on her mammoth The Eras Tour which will later travel to South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

The dazzling shows, which span her entire discography, have sparked a craze amongst fans as they attempt to get a coveted ticket and have pumped millions into the local economies of the host cities.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift collecting yet another award at the 2021 Brits (Ian West/PA)

During her final show at the SoFi Stadium in California on Wednesday, she sent her fans into a further frenzy as she announced the release date for the re-recorded version of her 2014 album, 1989.

As the singer continues to go from strength to strength, the PA news agency looks into her appeal.

– Her songwriting and ability to span the genres

Swift has been hailed by the music industry and fans throughout her career for her ability to convey emotion and create captivating worlds through her storytelling.

She has also successfully pivoted from her early country days, to high-tempo pop beats, to lo-fi indie ballads across a succession of chart-topping albums.

Recurring themes within her music such as growing up, identity and relationships also creates a sense of relatability to the artist and often strikes a chord with her fans.

“A key reason for Taylor Swift’s incredible success is down to the relatability of her personality and music across generations and cultures”, says marketing and branding expert, Allyson Stewart-Allen.

“She’s a gifted songwriter, singer, live performer and marketer, mastering broad appeal without blandness.

“Much like the Madonna case study for Harvard business students, expect one on Swift’s marketing skills in the social media age.”

Universities such as Stanford have created modules which delve into her musical back catalogue and songwriting capabilities.

– Female empowerment

CORRECTION Music 2023 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (George Walker IV/AP)

The singer has often addressed feminist topics within her songs including her contention there is a double-standard for women within the music industry and society.

She also explores universal issues such as body image insecurity which has been exacerbated in the digital world.

Her commercial success, which includes 12 Grammys and breaking numerous records, has also been applauded as inspirational to other women.

Last month, it was announced she had secured the record for having more number one albums in the US Billboard charts than any woman in history.

She took over the title from Barbra Streisand after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) reached the top spot in the charts, marking her 12th number one.

Swift has also dominated in the UK charts with the same album, landing her the record of producing 10 chart-topping albums faster than any other female solo artist.

– Standing strong in the face of adversity

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

She has also faced a number of trials and tribulations which have played out in the public eye – but this seems to bring her more fans.

A notable infamous moment being when Kanye West snapped the microphone from a teenage Swift during her acceptance speech for best female video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, which sparked Barack Obama, the US president at the time, to label West a “jackass” over the incident.

Her fight to reclaim her music catalogue after the master recordings were acquired by the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury, has also been applauded.

The singer is currently embarking on the ambitious task of re-recording her first six albums to regain ownership of the music.