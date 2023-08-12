Sacha Baron Cohen to bring back Ali G as part of new stand-up tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sacha Baron Cohen to bring back Ali G as part of new stand-up tour

By Press Association
Sacha Baron Cohen (Ian West/PA Wire)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Ian West/PA Wire)

Sacha Baron Cohen will be reviving his famous character Ali G as part of a new stand-up tour, the PA news agency understands.

The parody gangster-rapper wannabe shot to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, with prank interviews of various public figures, including the Beckhams, Donald Trump and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the character, who first appeared on Channel 4 sketch show The 11 O’Clock Show, in 1998.

Ali G Indahouse
Sacha Baron Cohen arriving at the Empire Cinema in London’s Leicester Square, for the premiere of Ali G InDaHouse (Yui Mok)

PA understands that Baron Cohen has been working on a stand-up tour in which Ali G will make an appearance.

No further details of the tour have yet been provided.

The character, known for his distinctive yellow tracksuit, is from Staines-upon-Thames in England, and claims to be part of street gang “Da West Staines Massiv”.

Following his introduction Channel 4, he took on his own programme Da Ali G Show and starred in the 2002 movie Ali G In Da House.

ELECTION Ali
Ali G (PA Media)

Despite telling The Daily Telegraph in 2007 that he had retired the character, Baron Cohen delivered a keynote speech as the rapper at Harvard University in 2015.

He also appeared as Ali G at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he was honoured with the comedic genius award and joked about cancelling himself over his controversial characters.

Baron Cohen performed as Ali G, Borat, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen during the ceremony, using digital trickery to confront himself.

He accepted the prize as intrepid Kazakhstani journalist Borat, before suburban wannabe gangster Ali G appeared.