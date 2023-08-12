The 1975 ordered to pay £2 million in damages over Malaysian festival behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The 1975 ordered to pay £2 million in damages over Malaysian festival behaviour

By Press Association
The 1975 have been ordered to pay £2 million in damages over their Malaysian festival behaviour (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 have been ordered to pay £2 million in damages over their Malaysian festival behaviour (Lesley Martin/PA)

The 1975 have been ordered to pay over £2 million in damages for allegedly breaching a contract with a Malaysian music festival.

Future Sound Asia (FSA), organisers of the Good Vibes festival, said it had received “a pre-show written assurance” that the band’s set would adhere to “all local guidelines and regulations”.

During their set at the festival Kuala Lumpur in July, frontman Matty Healy made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage.

FSA alleged that Healy’s “abusive language, equipment damage and indecent stage behaviour” caused the event to be cancelled.

The three-day event was axed and headliners Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi and American rock band The Strokes did not play.

On Monday FSA issued a statement saying that it has issued the band with a letter of claim calling for The 1975 to “acknowledge their liability and compensate FSA for damages incurred” – though the amount was not specified.

In a further statement shared with the PA news agency on Friday, lawyers for the organisation said it was demanding £2,099,154.54 in damages.

“The claim against The 1975 is essentially for breach of contract,” said David Mathew, legal counsel for FSA.

“They entered into a binding contract with Future Sound Asia to perform and the position of Future Sound Asia, among others, is that this contractual obligation was breached.

Matt Healy comments
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)

“Further, Mr Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr Healy and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia.

“Unfortunately, the assurance was ignored.”

Mr Matthew added: “Future Sound Asia is taking action in response to The 1975’s breach of contract.

“Their actions have had repercussions on local artists and small businesses, who relied on the festival for creative opportunities and their livelihoods.

“In this connection, Future Sound Asia wishes to move forward in a way that will give the Malaysian community affected some closure.”

The FSA previously said if the final warning is not addressed, then legal proceedings in English courts will begin.

Following the incident the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital said The 1975 had been blacklisted under a body that oversees foreign artists playing in Malaysia.

The 1975 then cancelled two tour dates, at the We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, and at the Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan, in Asia following the event.

Representatives for Healy have been approached for comment.