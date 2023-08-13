Helen Skelton departs BBC Radio 5 Live show to spend more time with her children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Helen Skelton departs BBC Radio 5 Live show to spend more time with her children

By Press Association
Helen Skelton spilt from her husband last year (Richard Sellers/PA)
Helen Skelton spilt from her husband last year (Richard Sellers/PA)

Helen Skelton has broadcast her final show for BBC Radio 5 Live “for now” in a bid to spend more time with her children.

The TV and radio presenter, 40, has hosted the Sunday morning programme for the past year after taking over the slot from former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

During the last show, her fellow 5 Live presenter Steve Crossman admitted he was emotional that she was leaving, to which she replied: “I know, I don’t want to but an eight-year-old will be happy about it.”

Blue Peter turns 60
Helen Skelton is leaving Radio 5 Live (Peter Byrne/PA)

When later asked how she was feeling, she added: “I’m not all right about it but you know, needs must.

“The juggle is real. An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me.”

At the end of her show, she said: “That’s it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I’ve loved every minute of our time together on this show…

“Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we’ll meet again soon. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional.”

Crossman praised Skelton before she departed, saying it was “so wonderful” working with her and that she will be “massively missed”.

Skelton co-parents her three children with her former husband Richie Myler after they announced last year that they were “no longer a couple”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Helen Skelton competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The Countryfile and Blue Peter star wrote on her Instagram story at the time: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton and 33-year-old rugby league player Myler have three children – eight-year-old son Ernie, six-year-old Louis and daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December 2021.

Last year, Skelton competed on Strictly Come Dancing and finished as a runner-up with her professional partner Gorka Marquez.

The presenter previously said that she had “found her confidence on the dancefloor” while competing on the show.