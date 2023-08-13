Lottie Moss says she has ‘never been close’ with elder sister Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lottie Moss says she has ‘never been close’ with elder sister Kate

By Press Association
Lottie Moss shares the same father, Pete Moss, as her supermodel half-sister (Ian West/PA)
Lottie Moss has revealed she has “never been close” with her elder sister Kate Moss but does not hold resentment about it.

The 25-year-old shares the same father, Pete Moss, as her supermodel half-sister and was propelled into modelling after acting as a bridesmaid for her wedding to her now ex-husband Jamie Hince in 2011, which was photographed by Vogue.

She told The Sun’s magazine Fabulous: “Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap.

Julien MacDonald – Front row – London
“I didn’t grow up with my sister giving us money. We had a tiny two-bedroom house. My parents were bankrupt. I paid for my private school myself with the money I made modelling.”

She added: “My sister has obviously struggled with things herself. She’s allowed to have that. She doesn’t have to want to have a relationship with me.

“When I was younger, I couldn’t understand it. I thought ‘Why is someone in my family not wanting a relationship with me? I don’t get it.’

“But now I’ve learned, especially speaking to other friends who don’t speak to their mum or dad, that family is complicated.

“Just because she’s a really high-end model, it doesn’t mean that it’s any different in our family.

“We just don’t see eye to eye on many things. I love her. She’s my sister, but we’re just not close. It is what it is.”

NME Awards 2022 – London
Moss said she became closer with Kate’s 20-year-old daughter Lila after they spent lockdown together but explained that they do not see each other as much anymore due to Lila living in New York.

She added: “We text sometimes and I see her out and about. I don’t give her advice. I think my sister can give her modelling advice.”

Moss has now quit modelling and is exploring other avenues including appearing on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

She also addressed online rumours that she hooked up with Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who is married to model and presenter Vogue Williams, at the wedding of Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

Moss said: “It’s not true. It didn’t happen, so why would I bother addressing something that has no truth to it? Everyone at that wedding knows it didn’t happen. It was just a really silly, stupid thing.”

She added: “Spencer’s a great guy. We partied together but there was nothing more to it.”