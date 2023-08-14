US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game

By Press Association
Olivia Rodrigo said she had ‘the best time’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo said she had ‘the best time’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

US singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo supported Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the football club’s first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Deja Vu singer confirmed it was the first football match she had seen but said she had “the best time”.

After the match, she posed at the London football ground with Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who presented her with a blue number eight football shirt embossed with her last name.

The club shared a picture of the smiling pair on Twitter, writing: “New Chelsea fan unlocked: @OliviaRodrigo”, while on Instagram the official account said: “@oliviarodrigo is a Blue! #CheLiv.”

Rodrigo also took over their Instagram story, saying: “Hey, my name’s Olivia Rodrigo and today I am at the Bridge for my very first football game.

“I had the best time and I’m so happy that I got to come.”

It came after the club drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge since being appointed in June.

Rodrigo, wearing a green floral dress with brown suede knee-high boots, was pictured smiling with Chilwell, who was wearing his blue football kit and bare feet with sliders.

During the game, Chilwell had a goal disallowed after VAR ruled he had been offside, but the side avoided defeat following a goal from Axel Disasi on his debut appearance for the club.