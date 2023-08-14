US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game

US singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo supported Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the football club’s first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Deja Vu singer confirmed it was the first football match she had seen but said she had “the best time”.

After the match, she posed at the London football ground with Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who presented her with a blue number eight football shirt embossed with her last name.

The club shared a picture of the smiling pair on Twitter, writing: “New Chelsea fan unlocked: @OliviaRodrigo”, while on Instagram the official account said: “@oliviarodrigo is a Blue! #CheLiv.”

Rodrigo also took over their Instagram story, saying: “Hey, my name’s Olivia Rodrigo and today I am at the Bridge for my very first football game.

“I had the best time and I’m so happy that I got to come.”

It came after the club drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge since being appointed in June.

Rodrigo, wearing a green floral dress with brown suede knee-high boots, was pictured smiling with Chilwell, who was wearing his blue football kit and bare feet with sliders.

During the game, Chilwell had a goal disallowed after VAR ruled he had been offside, but the side avoided defeat following a goal from Axel Disasi on his debut appearance for the club.