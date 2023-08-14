Who is nominated for the National Television Awards?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is nominated for the National Television Awards?

By Press Association
Joel Dommett the National Television Awards on September 5 (Suzan Moore/PA)
This Morning will defend its title of best daytime show at the National Television Awards.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

New Drama

1. Beyond Paradise
2. Blue Lights
3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
4. Wednesday

Reality Competition

1. Love Island
2. Race Across the World
3. SAS: Who Dares Wins
4. The Traitors

Authored Documentary

1. Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
2. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
3. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
4. Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

1. Call the Midwife
2. Happy Valley
3. Stranger Things
4. Vera

TV Presenter

1. Alison Hammond
2. Ant & Dec
3. Bradley Walsh
4. Claudia Winkleman
5. Martin Lewis

Factual

1. Clarkson’s Farm
2. Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
3. Sort Your Life Out
4. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

1. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
2. India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
3. James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
4. Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
5. Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

1. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
2. Gogglebox
3. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
4. The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

1. Coronation Street
2. EastEnders
3. Emmerdale
4. Hollyoaks

TV Interview

1. Louis Theroux Interviews…
2. Piers Morgan Uncensored
3. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
4. The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

1. Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
2. Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
3. Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
4. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

1. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
2. Richard Osman’s House Of Games
3. The 1% Club
4. The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

1. Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
2. Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
3. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
4. Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

1. Loose Women
2. The Chase
3. The Repair Shop
4. This Morning

Comedy

1. Brassic
2. Ghosts
3. Ted Lasso
4. Young Sheldon

Talent Show

1. Britain’s Got Talent
2. Strictly Come Dancing
3. The Great British Bake Off
4. The Great British Sewing Bee

The final round of voting for the National Television Awards is open and the winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5.