Katie Price is ‘fed up’ with threats of prison and says ‘just put me in there’

Katie Price says she is “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

The former glamour model said she had recently been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was put behind bars.

Price, 45, was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and is facing further proceedings.

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, she discussed her bankruptcy and dared authorities to put her in prison.

The former glamour model said she had recently been to court ‘more times than I’ve had hot dinners’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I actually think it’s quite a good thing for me to be in bankruptcy,” she said.

“I’m so threatened with court letters and that all the time. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. And I am not scared anymore.

“I have said ‘can’t you put me into prison, just to cover it all’. Be done with it.”

Price said “I’m fed up with the reminders”, adding: “I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.

She continued: “And I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it’s like… I could do a story when I come out and it’s a win-win situation isn’t it?

“It wouldn’t affect my job, it wouldn’t affect nothing. I wouldn’t be in there long.

“What I mean is, if they’re going to keep threatening me, just do it. Just put me in there then, stop threatening and just do it.”

Earlier this year, Price told Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show that people should not be “ashamed” of being declared bankrupt.

“I went through a really, really tough time the past three years, mental health and this and that,” she said.

“And when you go through that, you might get bills through and you put everything to the side because you can’t cope with anything.

“And I’m proud that I’ve come to the other end, and it’s life, isn’t it? Sometimes you have to face these things, but I’m happy and I’m in a good position.”

In September 2021 Price was also handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within 12 months.

The full episode of Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers with Katie Price can be listened to on BBC Sounds.