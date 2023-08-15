Katie Price is ‘fed up’ with threats of prison and says ‘just put me in there’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Katie Price is ‘fed up’ with threats of prison and says ‘just put me in there’

By Press Association
Katie Price says she does not care if she is sent to prison (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price says she does not care if she is sent to prison (Aaron Chown/PA)

Katie Price says she is “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

The former glamour model said she had recently been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was put behind bars.

Price, 45, was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and is facing further proceedings.

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, she discussed her bankruptcy and dared authorities to put her in prison.

Katie Price on Jeremy Vine on 5
The former glamour model said she had recently been to court ‘more times than I’ve had hot dinners’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I actually think it’s quite a good thing for me to be in bankruptcy,” she said.

“I’m so threatened with court letters and that all the time. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. And I am not scared anymore.

“I have said ‘can’t you put me into prison, just to cover it all’. Be done with it.”

Price said “I’m fed up with the reminders”, adding: “I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.

She continued: “And I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it’s like… I could do a story when I come out and it’s a win-win situation isn’t it?

“It wouldn’t affect my job, it wouldn’t affect nothing. I wouldn’t be in there long.

“What I mean is, if they’re going to keep threatening me, just do it. Just put me in there then, stop threatening and just do it.”

Earlier this year, Price told Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show that people should not be “ashamed” of being declared bankrupt.

“I went through a really, really tough time the past three years, mental health and this and that,” she said.

“And when you go through that, you might get bills through and you put everything to the side because you can’t cope with anything.

“And I’m proud that I’ve come to the other end, and it’s life, isn’t it? Sometimes you have to face these things, but I’m happy and I’m in a good position.”

In September 2021 Price was also handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within 12 months.

The full episode of Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers with Katie Price can be listened to on BBC Sounds.