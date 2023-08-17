Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of marriage breakdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of marriage breakdown

By Press Association
Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of a marriage breakdown with Sam Asghari (Alamy/PA)
Britney Spears says she is “buying a horse soon”, amid rumours that she and husband Sam Asghari have split up after just over a year of marriage.

The Toxic singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram riding a horse on the beach on Wednesday, after multiple US outlets reported that the relationship was ending.

In her Instagram post, Spears wrote: “Buying a horse soon! So many options it’s kinda hard!

“I can’t make up my mind. Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on?”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The split was first reported by US outlet TMZ on Wednesday, though representatives for Spears and Asghari did not return requests for comment.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.

Their wedding was attended by high profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the "2019 Daytime Beauty Awards" held at the Taglyan Complex
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (PA)

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours in June last year after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the singer’s wedding to Asghari.