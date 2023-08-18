Music from late Migos rapper Takeoff features on new Quavo album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Music from late Migos rapper Takeoff features on new Quavo album

By Press Association
Takeoff from Migos (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Takeoff from Migos (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The latest album from Quavo features music from late rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 following a shooting.

US rapper Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, who was also Takeoff’s uncle, announced on Thursday that his album Rocket Power would be released at midnight.

The late rapper Takeoff appears on the singles Patty Cake and Back Where It Begins, featuring fellow Georgia rapper Future.

Other songs on the track list include Fueled Up, Turn Yo Clic Up featuring Future, Focused featuring rapper Young Thug and Stain featuring Trap artists Hunxho and Baby Drill.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel in July, Quavo talked about his new album and said that he was being “fuelled by his brother”.

He said: “Bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music, just to pull up and trying to play songs and he not there, I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it rocket power.”

Quavo also posted said on Instagram in May where he said that Rocket Power had been his “therapy”.

He wrote: “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now.

“Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I always find my strength again.

“I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it right!”

Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and body on November 1 2022, following a shooting outside a private party at a Houston bowling alley.

Houston Police Department announced in December 2022 that a man had been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death.

Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with Quavo and Offset.

Migos is known for songs that include T-Shirt, Walk It Talk It featuring Drake and Bad And Boujee.

Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album Only Built For Infinity Links in October.