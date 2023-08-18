Liam Gallagher overtakes brother Noel to secure fifth solo number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Liam Gallagher overtakes brother Noel to secure fifth solo number one album

By Press Association
Liam Gallagher secures his fifth solo Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Knebworth 22 (PA Archive/Yui Mok)
Liam Gallagher has secured his fifth solo number one LP on the official albums chart, overtaking his brother Noel, who has four number one albums with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Liam’s album, Knebworth 22, is a live recording from the musician’s gigs at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire in June 2022.

The album joins Liam’s fellow solo chart-topping LP’s, As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (2020) and C’mon You Know (2022).

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher with his official number one album award for Knebworth 22 (Official Charts)

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Liam, 50, said: “This number one album is for all the fans who made Knebworth happen. Eternally grateful, hope to see you soon LG.”

The musician has been embroiled in a feud his brother Noel, 56, since their band Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel’s band has scored number one albums with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (2011), Chasing Yesterday (2015), Who Built The Moon (2017) and Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2021).

In June this year, the band released LP Council Skies, which peaked at number two on the official albums chart.

Liam’s 2022 performance at Knebworth Park, came more than 25 years after Oasis had performed there for two nights in 1996.

The track list for Knebworth 22 includes Liam’s single Wall Of Glass and Oasis songs Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Elsewhere in the official albums chart, Swedish Rockers The Hives have secured the number two position with their LP The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

They are followed by electronic duo Jungle, who have debuted at number three with their album Volcano.

Claiming the fourth spot is American rapper Travis Scott with his album Utopia.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 2014 album 1989 – which contains singles Shake It Off, Blank Space and Style – has re-entered the top 10 at number five, having originally peaked at number one.

Swift recently announced that a forthcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be released in October.

In the official singles chart Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish leads the way with a song from the Barbie soundtrack – What Was I Made For?

In the number two spot is another song from Barbie: The Album, Dance The Night, by pop singer Dua Lipa.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire takes the third spot, with Swift in at number four with single Cruel Summer.

Behind these in the number five spot is DJ Peggy Gou’s dance floor banger (It Goes Like) Nanana.