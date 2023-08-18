Liam Gallagher overtakes brother Noel to secure fifth solo number one album

Liam Gallagher has secured his fifth solo number one LP on the official albums chart, overtaking his brother Noel, who has four number one albums with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Liam’s album, Knebworth 22, is a live recording from the musician’s gigs at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire in June 2022.

The album joins Liam’s fellow solo chart-topping LP’s, As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (2020) and C’mon You Know (2022).

Liam Gallagher with his official number one album award for Knebworth 22 (Official Charts)

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Liam, 50, said: “This number one album is for all the fans who made Knebworth happen. Eternally grateful, hope to see you soon LG.”

The musician has been embroiled in a feud his brother Noel, 56, since their band Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel’s band has scored number one albums with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (2011), Chasing Yesterday (2015), Who Built The Moon (2017) and Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2021).

In June this year, the band released LP Council Skies, which peaked at number two on the official albums chart.

Liam’s 2022 performance at Knebworth Park, came more than 25 years after Oasis had performed there for two nights in 1996.

The track list for Knebworth 22 includes Liam’s single Wall Of Glass and Oasis songs Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Elsewhere in the official albums chart, Swedish Rockers The Hives have secured the number two position with their LP The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

They are followed by electronic duo Jungle, who have debuted at number three with their album Volcano.

Claiming the fourth spot is American rapper Travis Scott with his album Utopia.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 2014 album 1989 – which contains singles Shake It Off, Blank Space and Style – has re-entered the top 10 at number five, having originally peaked at number one.

Swift recently announced that a forthcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be released in October.

In the official singles chart Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish leads the way with a song from the Barbie soundtrack – What Was I Made For?

In the number two spot is another song from Barbie: The Album, Dance The Night, by pop singer Dua Lipa.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire takes the third spot, with Swift in at number four with single Cruel Summer.

Behind these in the number five spot is DJ Peggy Gou’s dance floor banger (It Goes Like) Nanana.