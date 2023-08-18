Paul McCartney thanks Dolly Parton for collaboration on her upcoming rock album

Sir Paul McCartney says he “loves” Dolly Parton’s version of his song Let It Be, which he recorded with her for her upcoming rock album.

The British megastar thanked Parton for including the track on the album, titled Rockstar, and he was pleased to have been “by her side” for the recording.

Rockstar is the US country star’s first rock album and is due for release in November.

Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! Love Paul x https://t.co/Ra13gzgqpN — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 18, 2023

In a recent interview with live streaming online network TalkShopLive, she recalled inadvertently organising a reunion of “all the living Beatles”, after collaborating with Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr

“Does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” she later wrote on Twitter.

“Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @peterframpton on guitar and @MickFleetwood playing percussion.

“I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Replying to the post, Sir Paul wrote: “Thanks Dolly for doing my song.

Does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @peterframpton on guitar and @MickFleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how… pic.twitter.com/is2qsMgM5X — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 18, 2023

“I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! Love Paul x.”

Rockstar also features a slew of famous rock artists and big British names including Sir Elton John and Sting.

US musical heavyweights Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Pink and Brandi Carlile also feature on the album, as well as Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The album includes nine original songs and 21 well-known rock anthems, and will be released on November 17 2023.