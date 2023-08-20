Actress Kate Winslet surprises festival-goers with reading of children’s classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Actress Kate Winslet surprises festival-goers with reading of children’s classic

By Press Association
Kate Winslet at Camp Bestival Shropshire (Leora Bermeister/Farelight Productions/Camp Bestival/PA)
Kate Winslet at Camp Bestival Shropshire (Leora Bermeister/Farelight Productions/Camp Bestival/PA)

British actress Kate Winslet has performed a surprise reading to the crowd’s delight at Camp Bestival Shropshire.

The Academy-Award winner, 47, appeared at the CBeebies Bedtime Story Tent in Weston Park for an intimate reading of children’s classic Blueberries For Sal by Robert McCloskey on Sunday.

The story, first published in 1948, describes the adventures of a little girl and a baby bear while hunting for blueberries with their mothers one bright summer day.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet surprised festival-goers at the CBeebies Bedtime Story Tent at Camp Bestival Shropshire (Leora Bermeister/Farelight Productions/Camp Bestival/PA)

Winslet chose the book because it was one of her favourites during her childhood and has since enjoyed reading to her own children, including her son, whose name is Bear.

The Titanic actress, who had gone to the festival with her family, said in a quote to the PA news agency: “I’ve been to many countries but my favourite country is England and my favourite festival is Camp Bestival.”

Her appearance comes after the Hollywood star kicked off a star-studded CBeebies Bedtime Stories schedule for Christmas last year.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet reading Blueberries For Sal by Robert McCloskey (Leora Bermeister/Farelight Productions/Camp Bestival/PA)

She read Grumpycorn by Sarah McIntyre, which celebrates teamwork and friendship and is about a unicorn who wants to write the most fabulous story in the world, but is stuck for ideas.

Winslet’s upcoming projects include a biographical film, in which she stars as Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, a fashion model-turned-war correspondent for Vogue, which will be one of the 37 world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September.

She also recently picked up the leading actress gong at the Bafta TV awards for her role in Channel 4’s I Am Ruth, in which she starred opposite her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton.