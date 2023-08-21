Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee to launch new NI comedy series with Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee to launch new NI comedy series with Channel 4

By Press Association
Writer Lisa McGee (Liam McBurney/PA)
Writer Lisa McGee (Liam McBurney/PA)

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has written a new comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for Channel 4.

The eight-part series, titled How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, follows a group of schoolfriends who now lead very different lives in their late thirties.

However, after attending the wake of a former classmate, successful writer Saoirse, mother-of-three Robyn and Dara, a full-time carer of an elderly parent, will find themselves embroiled in a mystery.

As they attempt to put the pieces of the puzzle together and uncover the truth, the women will embark on an adventure which will take them from their native Belfast, where “the pain of the past is plastered on every mural”, to the wildness of rural Donegal and right across Ireland.

Channel 4 has said the series will take viewers on an “enthralling and hilarious journey, exploring the themes of friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t turn out quite how we expected.”

Written and created by McGee, the series will be produced by Hat Trick Productions and executive produced by Caroline Leddy and Liz Lewin, who both worked on Derry Girls, and Jimmy Mulville.

Reflecting on the show, McGee said: “I feel so incredibly lucky to be making another show for the phenomenal Channel 4 and to be doing it with Hat Trick Productions again and the creative team behind Derry Girls, the mighty Liz Lewin and Caroline Leddy, is just a dream.

“I’ve wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for such a long time. I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone.”

Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, said: “This is huge. We couldn’t be prouder that Channel 4 feels like this extraordinary show’s spiritual home.

“Getting to know the multi-hyphenated talents of Lisa, Liz, Caroline and their collaborators at Hat Trick Productions has been one of the greatest pleasures in my first year as head of comedy.

“We can’t wait to bring Lisa’s next world to life for all those who already love her work and many more to come.”

Lisa McGee with the award for writer: comedy for Derry Girls during the Bafta Television Craft Awards (Ian West/PA)

Details about the cast line-up is to be announced in due course.

Jimmy Mulville, managing director at Hat Trick Productions, added: “I feel enormously grateful that Lisa, Liz and Caroline have decided once again to team up with Hat Trick and to be yet again working with Channel 4.

“How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is an extraordinarily rich story which will thrill fans not only of Derry Girls but of lovers of comedy thrillers everywhere.”

McGee wrote and created the Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls which follows a group of teenagers navigating growing up in Northern Ireland in the context of the Troubles.

Launched in 2018, its three series received critical acclaim and went on to win a Royal Television Society Award and a Bafta TV award.