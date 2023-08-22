First look at Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie documentary series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie documentary series

By Press Association
The Disney+ documentary series will offer exclusive access to Coleen Rooney as the case played out (Disney+/PA)
Coleen Rooney sits in court with a notebook open in front of her in the first images from her new documentary series about the Wagatha Christie legal battle.

The Disney+ series offers exclusive access to Rooney, her family, friends and key players involved in the case.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will detail how Rooney turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories about her and her family continued to appear in the media.

Close up of Coleen Rooney in a court room with a notebook open in front of her
The documentary will show Rooney turn online sleuth to find out why stories about her appeared in the press (Disney+/PA)

It will look at the circumstances around her viral social media post in which she said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

In a trial that gripped the nation last summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over the post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the popular mystery writer.

Close up of Coleen Rooney in a court room
Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking the stories in a public post on social media (Disney+/PA)

The three-part series will also explore how Rooney’s life, and marriage to footballer Wayne Rooney, has played out in public for the last 20 years.

The Disney+ documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment and is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

An air date for the series is yet to be announced.