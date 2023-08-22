First-look images show Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier reboot role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-look images show Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier reboot role

By Press Association
Nicholas Lyndhurst will star in the reboot of Frasier (Ian West/PA)
Nicholas Lyndhurst will star in the reboot of Frasier (Ian West/PA)

A first look at the reboot of popular comedy series Frasier shows Nicholas Lyndhurst drinking pints of beer in a bar with Kelsey Grammer.

Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that the new show, with Grammer reprising the titular role as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane, has been given an air date in October.

Only Fools And Horses star Lyndhurst is set to play Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan Cornwall, as he joins the 10-episode season.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane (Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)
Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane (Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)

The new series sees Frasier return to Boston, where the character had ordinally appeared on the American sitcom Cheers, with “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

In 1993, Frasier had his own spin-off Seattle-based show, which ran until 2004, and also previously starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

Often mentioned in the original series, Frasier’s son Freddy has been recast in the Paramount+ show with Deception star and British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott joining the show.

A new character Olivia (Toks Olagundoye), Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, has also been created.

In new images, Olagundoye’s character is seen having a drink with Frasier and Alan and in another picture the psychologist-turned-radio host sits on a couch with his son.

Also joining the show is The Expanse star Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

A teaser for the show also has a new recording of the show’s original theme song, Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs, and a promise that there are “no more callers” but “all new hang-ups”.

During its run, the original comedy picked up a host of awards and won widespread critical acclaim, with Grammer winning Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role in the show.

The series has 37 Emmys from 107 nominations overall.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the show will begin airing on Paramount+ on October 12.