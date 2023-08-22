Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announces new album The Love Album: Off The Grid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announces new album The Love Album: Off The Grid

By Press Association
Sean Combs has announced that he is releasing a new album (Ian West/PA)
Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced that his new album The Love Album: Off The Grid will be released on September 15.

Combs, 53, posted a video to his Instagram captioned: “I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid. September 15, 2023. R&B is alive!”

In 1993, Combs started his own company Bad Boy Entertainment, which launched the careers of American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and R&B singer Faith Evans, among others.

The artist made his debut as Puff Daddy in 1997 when he released the album No Way Out by Puff Daddy And The Family.

Since then, Combs has released solo albums that include Forever (1999) and Press Play (2006).

He has also collaborated with a number of artists, having released Last Train To Paris with Dirty Money in 2010 and LP 11 11 with Guy Gerber in 2014.

In 2022, Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the BET Awards, which celebrates the contributions of people of colour in the world of entertainment.

This year, the rap star launched Empower Global, a new online marketplace for black-owned businesses.