Top Gear editorial director Clare Pizey to leave BBC Studios after seven years

By Press Association
Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff with a McLaren 600LT on the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold Park, Cranleigh, during the media launch for the latest series of Top Gear (Ian West/PA)
Top Gear’s editorial director Clare Pizey is leaving BBC Studios after seven years at the company.

The news comes more than eight months after Top Gear co-presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was involved in an accident which brought the filming of series 34 to a halt.

Pizey had become Top Gear’s editorial director in 2022 and was previously co-executive producer on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Pizey announced to her followers she was leaving BBC Studios and said it had “been a privilege” to work on the show, adding she was “so grateful to the incredibly talented production teams and presenters”.

A BBC Studios spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Top Gear’s editorial director Clare Pizey is leaving BBC Studios after seven years.

“With co-executive producer Alex Renton, Clare reinvented and re-energised the motoring entertainment show with the introduction of Paddy (McGuiness), Freddie and Chris (Harris) – and she oversaw Top Gear’s hugely successful move to BBC One in 2020.

“During her time at BBC Studios, Clare also executive-produced Children in Need, Sport Relief and Top Gear spin-off format The Getaway Car.

“We wish her the very best of luck with her next adventure.”

Former professional cricketer Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in the accident while shooting for the show at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey in December last year.

Top Gear
Andrew Flintoff was involved in an accident whilst filming for Top Gear (PA Archive/Ian West)

That same month, the BBC said “it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time” following an internal investigation into the accident.

Presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May left Top Gear in 2015 and Flintoff joined during series 27 to present alongside McGuinness and Harris.

The PA news agency understands a decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in conjunction with BBC Content in due course.