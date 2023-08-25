Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert

By Press Association
Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)
Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Paul Hollywood denies US actress Blake Lively one of his famous handshakes in a new advert for her line of sparkling cocktails.

The Great British Bake Off judge gives his “professional opinion” of the beverages after being surprised at his home by the Hollywood star.

Lively presents him with a drink from her range, named Betty Booze, to which Hollywood replies: “I didn’t think you drank alcohol?”

“Oh, I don’t drink alcohol. I eat it. Bourbon and Whipped Cream, Sherry vinaigrette… (you’re) really hard pressed to find anything I cook without alcohol,” the actress says.

Hollywood seems impressed by the cocktail, telling Lively it is “absolutely beautiful” and complimenting the “balance”.

In a dramatic moment, he steps forward with an outstretched hand, which glows while angelic music plays, before reaching past to take another drink.

Posting the comical clip to Instagram on Friday, her birthday, Lively wrote: “Finally made it in Hollywood. Happy birthday to me.”

Hugh Jackman, who is set to star in upcoming blockbuster Deadpool 3 alongside Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, commented on the post: “The (non)handshake is everything.”

Reynolds also commented, sharing three heart-eyes emojis.

Sharing the advert on his own account, Hollywood wrote: “How exciting that @blakelively wanted to spend her birthday with me, in my home, unannounced.

“At least she brought showstopping @bettybooze refreshments. Happy Birthday Blake.”

Lively, who does not drink, received some criticism online after announcing the alcoholic drinks range – a companion to her non-alcoholic range Betty Buzz – last month.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

“Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it.”