Jay-Z returns to Instagram to share trailer for film set in biblical times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jay-Z returns to Instagram to share trailer for film set in biblical times

By Press Association
Jay-Z is following only his wife Beyonce’s account on his return to Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Jay-Z is following only his wife Beyonce’s account on his return to Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Jay-Z has returned to Instagram where he has shared an trailer for an upcoming epic film that is set during biblical times.

The Book Of Clarence, with Judas And The Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield as the title character, features music from Jay-Z and was executive produced by the rapper.

The businessman, real name Shawn Carter, first joined Instagram on November 2021 and subsequently deleted his account.

In his first post he also promoted the film The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

Jay-Z served as producer on that feature and teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi for the song Guns Go Bang for the soundtrack.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old rapper’s Instagram account was following his wife Beyonce along with promoting a new film.

The Book Of Clarence clip shows Scottish actor James McAvoy dressed as a Roman solider and is set during the time of Jesus Christ.

The film by Jeymes Samuel, a British singer-songwriter who has previously worked with Jay-Z, sees Stanfield’s character trying to become a Christ-like figure by declaring himself a Messiah and looking into performing miracles.

It also stars Selma actor David Oyelowo, Lupin lead actor Omar Sy and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch.