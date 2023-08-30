Barbie passes Grease and Full Monty in ascent of all-time box office chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie passes Grease and Full Monty in ascent of all-time box office chart

By Press Association
Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, is now just outside the top 20 highest-earning films at the UK and Ireland box office (Ian West/PA)
Barbie is continuing to sashay its way into the record books, with box office takings in the UK and Ireland surging past a string of historic blockbusters, including Grease and The Full Monty.

The fantasy comedy, which stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous Mattel fashion doll, has grossed a mighty £89.1 million since its release six weeks ago, figures show.

It is now sitting just outside the top 20 highest-earning films of all time – and is likely to climb still further.

The list of titles Barbie has outperformed at the UK and Ireland box office reads like a catalogue of some of the most-loved movies of recent decades.

It has already passed E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, first released in 1982 (£75.9 million in today’s prices); Toy Story 2, released in 2000 (£73.5 million); and the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me (£67.3 million).

But it can now boast of leapfrogging Daniel Craig’s debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale (£87.2 million) as well as 2002’s Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (£88.3 million), along with 1978’s Grease (£88.0 million) and 1997’s The Full Monty (£88.8 million).

(PA Graphics)

The figures have been prepared for the PA news agency by the British Film Institute (BFI) and are based on inflation-adjusted box office takings for all films released since data began in 1975.

Barbie’s takings fell by 28% between its fifth and sixth weekends on release, but it should have enough momentum to see its overall earnings rise higher in future weeks.

It will almost certainly overtake 2008’s Mamma Mia! (£89.2 million) to enter the all-time top 20, though it needs to make at least £96.2 million to get as far as the top 15.

To reach the top 10, Barbie would need to gross at least £105.9 million – enough to overtake the title currently in tenth place, 1975’s Jaws (£105.8 million).

The all-time highest-grossing film in the UK and Ireland is 1998’s Titanic, which to date has made £153.4 million, when adjusted for inflation to today’s prices.

Box office data for the UK and Ireland is counted together for the purposes of reporting.