Channel 4 offers first glimpse at Alison Hammond as new co-host of Bake Off

By Press Association
Alison Hammond is replacing comedian Matt Lucas on the show (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond is replacing comedian Matt Lucas on the show (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Alison Hammond appears for the first time in The Great British Bake Off tent in a new Channel 4 teaser for the much-anticipated series of the show returning in September.

The playful animated film follows a group of sweet ingredients embarking on a journey to the renowned Bake Off tent to achieve their dream of becoming part of the chocolate and raspberry cake seen on the show’s opening titles.

This Morning presenter Hammond, 48, appears in a red and black floral dress alongside returning co-host and comedian Noel Fielding, wearing a cowboy hat and a yellow sad face shirt, to devour the cake.

The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood, Dame Prue Leith and presenter Noel Fielding (Channel 4/PA)

Returning judges Dame Prue Leith, sporting her signature bright ensemble, and Paul Hollywood also feature in the trailer where they are seen tucking into a slice of the cake.

The show is set to return to Channel 4 next month.

The clip, set to Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle, is the first time Hammond has been seen in her new role on the popular baking show after it was announced she would be replacing comedian Matt Lucas.

In December, Lucas announced he was stepping down from his role on the show as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

The Great British Bake Off 2020
Matt Lucas with judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the first episode of The Great British Bake Off 2020 (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Hammond, who is up for best TV presenter prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs), is known for her larger-than-life personality and interviewing style, having been a presenter on ITV’s This Morning since 2002.

Prior to the role, she competed in the third series of Big Brother and has since gone on to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

She also appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the Baftas this year.

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2017, Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Toksvig announced her departure from the show in 2020 and was later replaced by Lucas, who co-hosted the last three series.

In 2020, Hammond appeared on an episode of Celebrity Bake Off, in which she momentarily became confused about the whereabouts of her oven door.

The trailer for the upcoming series will air on Channel 4 at 6.58pm on Wednesday and it will also feature as a roadblock across the broadcasters network at 9pm.